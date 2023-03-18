BAN vs IRE 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series in India

The Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series will start today (Saturday, March 18) with a game at the Sylhet International Stadium. This series is not a part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League but is quite significant for the Irish team.

Bangladesh have already qualified for the Cricket World Cup scheduled to take place this year, but Ireland still need to reserve their berth. The Irish team is currently placed 11th in the 13-team standings. They need to finish in the Top 8 to qualify for the mega event without playing qualifiers.

Ireland have a home series against Bangladesh later this year, which will determine their fate in the Super League. The Andrew Balbirnie-led outfit will be keen to study Bangladesh's strengths and weaknesses in the upcoming series to prepare better for the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series later in the year.

Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

Some well-known names like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector and Curtis Campher are present in the squads for the Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series. Here is the schedule for the three ODIs:

1st ODI - March 18, 1:30 PM IST, Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet.

2nd ODI - March 20, 1:30 PM IST, Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet.

3rd ODI - March 23, 1:30 PM IST, Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet.

BAN vs IRE 2023 telecast channel list in India

Like the recently-concluded series between Bangladesh and England, the three ODIs between Bangladesh and Ireland will be live on FanCode streaming platform in India. Fans will have to buy a monthly or yearly subscription to watch the matches live.

FanCode has also prepared a special tour pass for this series. Fans in India can buy the pass for ₹59. The series will be live on Clubber TV in Ireland, while in Bangladesh, the series will be live on T Sports. Here is the full telecast channel list for Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series:

India - FanCode.

Bangladesh - T Sports.

Ireland - Clubber TV.

