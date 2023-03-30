BAN vs IRE 2023: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram pitch history and T20I records

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will host the final T20I of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Ireland tomorrow afternoon. Bangladesh have already secured a 2-0 lead in the series. The home side will aim to complete a whitewash in Chattogram tomorrow.

On the other hand, Ireland suffered a big defeat in the previous T20I of the series. The Irish team will be keen to record their first win of the tour against Bangladesh tomorrow.

The pitch at this venue has produced high-scoring games. Ahead of the third T20I of the series, here's a look at the pitch history of the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram T20I records & stats

The pitch in Chattogram has been excellent for batting. In the first two T20Is of the series, Bangladesh scored 200+ in the first innings, although 20 overs were not completed in either of the two matches. Batters have enjoyed batting at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Spinners have been quite successful in this series as well. Shakib Al Hasan bagged a five-wicket haul in the previous game, while Ireland's leg-spinner Benjamin White returned with figures of 2/28 in four overs.

Here is a summary of some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by Chattogram.

T20I matches played: 23

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams batting second: 11

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 116* - Alex Hales (ENG) vs. Sri Lanka, 2014

Best bowling figures: 5/3 - Rangana Herath (SL) vs. New Zealand, 2014

Highest team score: 207/5 - Bangladesh vs. Ireland, 2023

Lowest team score: 39 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2014

Highest successful run-chase: 190/4 - Sri Lanka vs. England, 2014

Average first-innings score: 151

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram pitch report

The pitch in Chattogram helps batters and spinners. Teams batting first and teams batting second have achieved almost equal success on this ground, which is why the toss may not matter much. However, due to the rainy weather, the captains may prefer batting second.

Bangladesh's batters have destroyed the Irish bowling lineup in both T20Is of the series played so far. It should not be a surprise if they dominate the proceedings once again.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram last T20I match

Bangladesh defeated Ireland by 77 runs via the D/L method in the last match hosted by this venue. Litton Das stole the show with a 41-ball 83 at the top of the order. Bangladesh finished with 202/3 in 17 overs.

In reply, Curtis Campher's half-century helped Ireland cross the 100-run mark, but the rest of the batters could not contribute much. Ireland ended with 125/9 in 17 overs, losing by a big margin.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 202/3 (Litton Das 83, Benjamin White 2/28) beat Ireland 125/9 (Curtis Campher 50, Shakib Al Hasan 5/22) by 77 runs.

