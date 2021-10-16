BAN vs SCO: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 2 of T20 World Cup 2021

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will begin tomorrow with a double-header in Oman. Hosts Oman will battle debutants Papua New Guinea in the opening fixture after which 2018 Asia Cup runners-up Bangladesh take on Scotland.

Bangladesh and Scotland are both part of Group B. The top two teams from this group will earn a place in the Super 12. Bangladesh, in particular, will be keen to top the standings and join India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand in Group 2.

To strengthen their chances of topping the Group B points table, Bangladesh will need to win tomorrow's T20 World Cup 2021 match against Scotland. On that note, let's take a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in the shortest format of the game.

BAN vs SCO head-to-head stats

Scotland lead the head-to-head against Bangladesh 1-0 in the T20I format. Both teams have battled only once before, with the Scots emerging victorious by 34 runs.

That match took place at Sportpark Westvliet in 2012. A century from Richie Berrington guided Scotland to 162/7 in their 20 overs. Bangladesh were dismissed for 128 in 18 overs, losing the match by 34 runs.

BAN vs SCO: Numbers you need to know before Match 2 of T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib Al Hasan was the top-scorer for Bangladesh in their only T20I match against Scotland. The all-rounder scored 31 runs off 29 deliveries.

Current Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah bowled a decent spell of 1/20 against Scotland in 2012 and also scored nine runs with the willow.

As mentioned before, Richie Berrington, who is Scotland's vice-captain for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, smashed a hundred, while Josh Davey bowled a match-turning spell of 3/23.

The Scottish pacer will be keen to produce a similar spell on Sunday when the two teams lock horns in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

