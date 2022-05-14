BAN vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for 1st Test match – May 15th, 2022

The Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will get under way on May 15. The first Test will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Mominul Haque will be leading Bangladesh whereas the Lankan side will be led by Dimuth Karunaratne. Both will be looking to lead their respective sides by example. It will be a test of the character of players from the two sides as both will come out hard against each other.

Ahead of the first Test at Chattogram, let's take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Liton Das

Liton Das will play a key role for Bangladesh (Image Courtesy: Sky Sports)

The right-handed wicket-keeper batter has been in fine form over the last 12 months. He was brilliant in the Test series against New Zealand earlier in the year and has been a vital cog in the Bangladesh batting line-up. The 27-year-old has the experience of playing 31 Tests and has scored 1730 runs at an average of 32.64.

His ability to adapt to the conditions makes him a must-pick for your Dream11 side. Das is good against the pacers and will be looking to score heavily in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Lasith Embuldeniya in action in the South Africa v Sri Lanka 1st Test (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

The left-arm spinner from Sri Lanka impressed everyone in their recent Test series against India earlier this year. He picked up eight wickets in two games to finish as the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the series. The 25-year-old will look to continue his form in the series against Bangladesh.

He has played 15 Tests so far, and has 70 wickets to his name, including five fifers and a 10-wicket haul. Embuldeniya will look to lead the spin-bowling attack for the visitors in the spin-friendly conditions of Bangladesh.

#1 Mehidy Hasan

Mehidy Hasan in action in the New Zealand v Bangladesh 2nd Test: Day 1 (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

The bowling all-rounder from Bangladesh has taken giant strides in international cricket since making his debut in 2016. He has been consistent with the ball and has played some crucial knocks with the bat lower down the order.

The 24-year-old finished the Test series against South Africa as the highest wicket-taker for his side with nine wickets in two games. The surface is expected to assist spinners in the upcoming Test series and he will play a key role in Bangladesh’s chances of winning the Test series. He is thus a must-have in your Dream11 side as he can you fetch points with both the bat and the ball.

