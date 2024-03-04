BAN vs SL head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series 2024

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series will begin today (March 4) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. It is a three-match series between the two arch-rivals.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are a part of the same group in the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year in USA and West Indies. This series will help the two teams finalize their combination for the mega event and also analyze the strengths and weaknesses of their opponent.

Before the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in the shortest format of the game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in T20Is

Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Bangladesh by 9-4. The two teams have battled in 13 T20Is so far, where Bangladesh have managed only four wins.

Notably, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have not competed in a T20I series since 2018. They have only met twice in the shortest format of the game in the last five years, once at T20 World Cup 2021 and once at Asia Cup 2022.

Total matches played: 13

Matches won by Bangladesh: 4

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 9

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in BAN

The upcoming series will take place in Bangladesh. Sri Lanka have a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head record in T20Is against Bangladesh on Bangladesh's soil. The last T20I between the two teams in Bangladesh took place on February 18, 2018.

Interestingly, Sylhet hosted that match, where Sri Lanka registered a 75-run win. Bangladesh's only T20I win against Sri Lanka at home came in Asia Cup 2016.

Total matches played: 5

Matches won by Bangladesh: 1

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 4

Last 5 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I matches

Sri Lanka have won three of their last five T20I matches against Bangladesh. The island nation lost the two matches against the Tigers in the Nidahas Trophy 2018, but Sri Lanka overcame a challenge from their rivals in T20 World Cup 2021 and Asia Cup 2022.

Ahead of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series 2024, here's a look at the summary of their last five games:

SL (184/8) beat BAN (182/7) by 2 wickets, Sep 1, 2022. SL (172/5) beat BAN (171/4) by 5 wickets, Oct 24, 2021. BAN (160/8) beat SL (159/7) by 2 wickets, Mar 16, 2018. BAN (215/5) beat SL (214/6) by 5 wickets, Mar 10, 2018. SL (210/4) beat BAN (135) by 75 runs, Feb 18, 2018.

