BAN vs SL prediction: Who will win the 1st Test?

Sri Lanka are set to tour Bangladesh for a Test series, comprising two matches, starting from May 15. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the first Test.

Bangladesh have struggled in recent times in the longest format. They toured South Africa for a multi-format series last month. After winning the ODI series, they failed to repeat their performance in the Test series and were whitewashed by a 2-0 margin.

Sri Lanka’s last international assignment, meanwhile, was against India in India in February-March. After losing the T20I series by a 3-0 margin, they failed to bounce back in the two-match Test series, losing both games by a big margin.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka haven’t had the best of times of late. They have been outplayed by their respective opponents and it will be a test of the character of players from both sides when they face off in the Test series.

Will Bangladesh (BAN) beat Sri Lanka (SL)?

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 1st Test: Day 4 (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

The Bangladesh batters struggled against the spinners of South Africa on their recent tour. The subcontinent conditions favor spin and it will be an uphill task for them in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

The Indian spinners too spun a web around the Lankan batters on the latter's recent visit. The Lankan batters will thus have to be at their best to counter the Bangladesh spinners on this tour.

That said, the Lankan side have good depth in their batting lineup, which will come in handy while playing in the spin-friendly conditions of Bangladesh. It will ultimately all come down to the batters’ execution and the Lankan side have got enough experience to come out on top in the first Test.

Prediction: Sri Lanka (SL) to win the first Test match.

LIVE POLL Q. Lasith Embuldeniya to pick up five or more wickets? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee