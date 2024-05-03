BAN vs ZIM head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2024

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series is scheduled to commence today (May 3) in Chattogram. It will be a five-match series between the two nations, with home side Bangladesh aiming to tick all the boxes ahead of T20 World Cup 2024.

Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the mega event this year, but they will aim to improve their T20I ranking by performing well in the upcoming series. The African side will play under the leadership of all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who has taken a break from IPL 2024 to participate in this series.

Ahead of the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I matches, here's a quick look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe head-to-head record in T20Is

Bangladesh lead by 13-7 in the head-to-head record against Zimbabwe in T20I cricket. 20 matches have taken place between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, with the Tigers securing 13 victories.

Notably, Bangladesh played their first-ever T20I match against Zimbabwe way back in 2006. In that game, Bangladesh registered a comfortable 43-run victory at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium.

Total T20Is played: 20

Matches won by Bangladesh: 13

Matches won by Zimbabwe: 7

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe head-to-head record in BAN

The upcoming five-match series will take place in Bangladesh, where the home team has a 8-3 lead in the T20I head-to-head record against Zimbabwe. Bangladesh last hosted a T20I match against Zimbabwe in March 2020, where the home side won by nine wickets.

Zimbabwe have not won a T20I against Bangladesh in Bangladesh since January 22, 2016.

Here is a short summary of the head-to-head stats in Bangladesh:

T20I matches played: 11

Matches won by Bangladesh: 8

Matches won by Zimbabwe: 3

Last 5 Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I matches

Bangladesh have won three of their last five T20I matches against Zimbabwe. The previous series between the two teams ended in the African team's favor, but the Tigers won the T20 World Cup 2022 battle in Brisbane.

Here is a brief summary of the last five T20I games between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe:

BAN (150/7) beat ZIM (147/8) by 3 runs, Oct 30, 2022. ZIM (156/8) beat BAN (146/8) by 10 runs, Aug 2, 2022. BAN (136/3) beat ZIM (135/8) by 7 wickets, Jul 31, 2022. ZIM (205/3) beat BAN (188/6) by 17 runs, Jul 30, 2022. BAN (194/5) beat ZIM (193/5) by 5 wickets, Jul 25, 2021.

