BAN vs ZIM Telecast Channel: Where to watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in India

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series will begin today (May 3) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. This series will help Bangladesh finalize their team combination for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place next month in West Indies and USA.

Zimbabwe, who defeated Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup, failed to make it to the mega event this year. They will aim to improve their performance in the T20I format and make a fresh start to their journey to the T20 World Cup 2026.

Both teams have named strong squads for this five-match series. Najmul Hossain Shanto will captain the home side, while Zimbabwe will play under Sikandar Raza's leadership. Some other big names participating in the series are Litton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Blessing Muzarabani, and Richard Ngarava.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series schedule 2024 (Match timings in IST)

The five-match T20I series will take place across Bangladesh from May 3 to 12. Chattogram will host the first three matches, and then the action will head to Dhaka for the remainder of the series. Here is the schedule:

1st T20I: May 3, Chattogram - 5:30 PM IST

2nd T20I: May 5, Chattogram - 5:30 PM IST

3rd T20I: May 7, Chattogram - 2:30 PM IST

4th T20I: May 10, Dhaka - 5:30 PM IST

5th T20I: May 12, Dhaka - 9:30 AM IST

BAN vs ZIM Telecast Channel list in India

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be streamed live on FanCode in India. Fans will have to buy a subscription on the platform to watch the five matches live. No TV channel in India has bought the rights for the series.

The price to watch one match live on FanCode is ₹25, while the tour pass for the series costs ₹99. Fans having a monthly or annual subscription on the platform can watch the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series under that plan.

India: FanCode (Live streaming only)

