BAN-W vs AUS-W 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Bangladesh vs Australia women ODI series in India

The Bangladesh vs Australia women's ODI series will begin on Thursday, March 21, in Dhaka. It is a three-match series with all three games being a part of the ICC Championship in the women's division.

Most of the Australian stars were busy playing in the Women's Premier League (WPL) over the last few weeks. Alyssa Healy expects her team to bring their WPL experience to the fore while playing on the slow wickets in the series against Bangladesh.

Some big names in women's cricket like Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Nigar Sultana, and Murshida Khatun will be in action during the Bangladesh vs Australia women's ODI series. Here is the full schedule for the three-match series.

Bangladesh vs Australia women's ODI series 2024 schedule (Timings are in IST)

The three-match series will take place from March 21 to 27. The dates for the three games are March 21, 24 and 27, with the start time for the matches being 9:00 AM IST (9:30 AM Local Time).

1st ODI: March 21 - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 9:00 AM IST.

2nd ODI: March 24 - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 9:00 AM IST.

3rd ODI: March 27 - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 9:00 AM IST.

BAN-W vs AUS-W ODI Telecast Channel List in India

FanCode will stream the matches of the Bangladesh vs Australia women's ODI series in India. All matches will be available with a subscription. No Indian TV channel will show the matches live.

Fans residing in Bangladesh and the rest of the world can catch all the matches live on the BCB Tiger Cricket YouTube channel. Here is the complete telecast channel list for BAN-W vs AUS-W ODI matches:

India: FanCode (Live streaming).

Bangladesh and the Rest of the World: BCB Tiger Cricket YouTube Channel.

Australia are the favorites to win this series. It will be interesting to see if Bangladesh can give the Aussies a run for their money.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App