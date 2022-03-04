BAN-W vs SA-W prediction: Who will win the Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

Bangladesh Women will take on South Africa Women in the second match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on March 5. The University Oval in Dunedin will host this contest.

Bangladesh will be led by Nigar Sultana. They haven’t enjoyed good fortunes in recent times as they will enter the World Cup on the back of two losses in the warm-up games. Having lost to England in their first warm-up fixture, Bangladesh were edged by Pakistan in a close-fought contest in their next.

It was a 42-overs per side contest due to rain. Batting first, Pakistan Women posted 199 on the board. Ritu Moni and Fariha Trisna picked up three wickets apiece for Bangladesh.

They got off to a shaky start in the chase, but Fargana Hoque from one end, stood tall, scoring 71. She lacked support from the other end as they were knocked over on 194, falling short by seven runs. The Bangla Women have to be on their toes in their opening game of the competition.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be led by Sune Luus after Dane van Niekerk was ruled out of the World Cup due to an ankle injury. The Proteas have lost both their warm-up fixtures. Following a narrow loss to India in a nail-biting contest, they suffered a heavy loss against England in their next game.

After being asked to bat first, the South African Women were unable to adapt to the conditions, managing to score 138/9 at the end of their innings of 35 overs. Ayabonga Khaka picked up two wickets but they failed to create in-roads as the English side chased down the total in the 27th over to win the game by six wickets. The Proteas need to be at their best to get off to a winning start.

Will Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) beat South Africa Women (SA-W)?

Both sides have lost their respective warm-up fixtures. They haven’t played their best cricket heading into the World Cup and it remains to be seen how they will perform in the global event.

The South African side will miss the services of Lizelle Lee in the opening game. Other experienced players need to step up in her absence.

Bangladesh Women need to be at their absolute best to kickstart the competition on a positive note.

The South African side looks strong on paper as compared to Bangladesh and will start the game as the favorites. The Proteas can be expected to get their campaign underway with a win.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

