Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians are set to lock horns in Match No.13 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Monday, January 31, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The Challengers, led by Naeem Islam, are placed atop the points table with six points from five matches and a net run rate of 0.497. They will go into their next game off a 16-run win over the Mosaddek Hossain-led Sylhet Sunrisers on Saturday.

After being put in to bat first, the Challengers amassed a massive score of 202-5. Will Jacks starred with a 19-ball-52. Ben Howell also played a handy 21-ball knock of 41. After that, the Challengers restricted the Sunrisers to 186-6.

Meanwhile, the Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, have arguably been the standout team in the tournament, although they aren't yet table-toppers. Having won both their games, they are second with a net run rate of 1.820, the best among all the participating teams.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 35-ball 48 took the Victorians to 158 against Fortune Barishal. Karim Janat also chipped in with an important 29 in the death overs. From there on, Nahidul Islam bowled a spell of 4-1-5-3 to help the Victorians bowl Barishal out for 95.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Match 13 BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 31st January 2022; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Pitch Report

The Chattogram pitch has been a decent one for batting thus far in the tournament. Teams batting first have been able to post colossal scores on the board. Batting first should be the way forward for the team winning the toss.

Weather Report

It could be hazy with the temperature around the 22-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain, and the humidity could mostly be in the 40s.

Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Kennar Lewis (wk), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Benny Howell, Naeem Islam (c), Shoriful Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nasum Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Comilla Victorians

Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes (c), Nahidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Karim Janat, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Match Prediction

The Victorians have looked pretty good thus far in the championship. Kayes and Co. have won both their matches pretty comprehensively. They should be able to register their third win against the Challengers, who are yet to show any consistency, on Monday.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav

