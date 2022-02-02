Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians are set to lock horns in Match No.17 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Thursday, February 3 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Chattogram Challengers, amidst all the controversy surrounding Mehidy Hasan Miraz, are placed fourth in the points table. The team, now led by Naeem Islam, will go into the next game after a 14-run loss at the hands of Fortune Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Barishal were bowled out for 149 in 19.1 overs. Mrittunjoy Chowdhury picked up four wickets and rocked Barishal's batting unit. But the Challengers failed to track down the target after three-fers from Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shakib.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, have by far been the best team in the tournament, although they aren't the table-toppers just yet. Having won three out of four games, Kayes' men are placed second in the table with a decent net run rate of 0.946.

After three wins in a row, they lost to Minister Group Dhaka by 50 runs in their previous match. Tanvir Islam picked up two wickets as the Victorians restricted Dhaka to 181. Thereafter, the Victorians could only manage 131 runs in 17.3 overs.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Match 18 BPL 2022

Date & Time: February 3, 2022, 15:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka is a fairly decent one for batting but the batters need to be careful while playing shots on the up. The spinners are most likely to come into play. Chasing should be the way forward for teams.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Weather Report

There is a chance of rain from 4 PM to 6 PM, which could lead to short delays. The temperature will be around the 36-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high 60s.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Chadwick Walton, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Akbar Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Naeem Islam (c), Shamim Hossain, Benny Howell, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Comilla Victorians

Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Cameron Delport, Ariful Haque, Karim Janat, Nahidul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Prediction

The Victorians have been in pretty decent form in the championship. Challengers may not find it easy to beat them in Dhaka. The Victorians will enter the next game as the firm favorites.

