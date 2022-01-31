Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 16 of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier league will see the Chattogram Challengers take on the Fortune Barishal at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, on Tuesday, 1 February.

Chattogram Challengers head into this game off a defeat against Comilla Victorians. Bowling first, they failed to make any inroads into the Victorian batting. Nasim Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, claiming figures of 2-23.

Chasing a challenging 183-run target, the Challengers crumbled under pressure. Will Jacks was the top scorer for the Challengers, scoring a 42-ball 69. The rest of the batters, though, failed to get going, as the team were bundled out for 131.

Fortune Barishal, meanwhile, are coming off a victory against the Khulna Tigers in a closely contested encounter. Batting first, the franchise from Barishal put up a 145-run total. Captain Shakib Al Hasan (27-ball 41) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (40-ball 45) were the top-scorers, ensuring that their bowlers had something to bowl at.

Defending a modest target, the Fortune bowlers were up to the task, as they restricted the Tigers to 139. Dwayne Bravo (3-40) and Shakib Al Hasan (2-10) were the stars with the ball, ensuring that Barishal registered a narrow six-run victory.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, Match 17 BPL 2022.

Date: 1st February 2022.

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a good one. It is expected to slow down as the game progresses. There is expected to be some turn on offer, and the new ball could nip around initially.

The team looking to win the toss could chase on this surface. Batters will need to apply themselves better than on other surfaces they have played on in the tournament.

Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to greet both teams at the venue on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day.

Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Kennar Lewis, Sabbir Rahman, Will Jacks, Sabbir Rahman, Benny Howell, Naeem Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman.

Fortune Barishal

Chris Gayle, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ziaur Rahman, Nurul Hasan(wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam.

Match Prediction

Both teams have had their highs and lows in the tournament. With many match-winners on both sides, a cracker of a contest could be on the cards. Based on current form, though, Barishal will start as the favourites on Tuesday.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

