Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers will lock horns in the Eliminator of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Monday, February 14, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Challengers, led by Naeem Islam, have had a topsy-turvy campaign in the ongoing edition of the BPL. Having won five of their ten games, they finished third in the points table with a net run rate of -0.109. They beat the Sylhet Sunrisers by four wickets in their previous game.

After being put in to bat first, the Sunrisers scored 185, with Lendl Simmons and Ravi Bopara scoring 40s. In response, Will Jacks' unbeaten 92 off 57 with eight fours and four sixes helped the Challengers romp home with five deliveries left.

Meanwhile, the Tigers, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, finished fourth in the points table with ten points and a net run rate of -0.127. They beat Comilla Victorians by nine wickets in a do-or-die game in Dhaka.

After electing to bat first, Faf du Plessis' 101-run knock took the Victorians to 182-5. Thereafter, Andre Fletcher and Mahedi Hasan's 182-run stand for the opening wicket took the Tigers home. Fletcher stayed unbeaten on 101 off 62 with six fours and as many sixes.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Eliminator BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 14 February 2022; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been an excellent one for batting recently. Bowlers need to be disciplined with their lines and lengths. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for the team winning the toss.

Weather Report

It should be sunny with no chance of rain. The temperature could be around the 26-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity in the 30s.

Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Zakir Hasan, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain (c), Chadwick Walton, Mehidy Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (wk), Benny Howell, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

Khulna Tigers

Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Jaker Ali, Farhad Reza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Khaled Ahmed, Nabil Samad.

Match Prediction

Both the Challengers and Tigers have done well while chasing down targets. On a good pitch to bat on, it won't be a surprise if the team batting first wins the Eliminator on Monday.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

