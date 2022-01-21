Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match four of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2022 will have Chattogram Challengers square off against Minister Group Dhaka at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Chattogram lost to Fortune Barishal in their tournament opener. After being asked to bat first, the Challengers managed only 125-8 in their allotted twenty overs. They picked up six wickets in response, but failed to prevent Fortune Barishal from chasing down the total with eight deliveries to spare.

Meanwhile, Minister Group Dhaka suffered a loss against Khulna Titans in their first game. In a close-fought contest, Dhaka posted 183-7, batting first. However, they failed to defend their total as they remain winless in the competition.

Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match 4, Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Date and Time: January 22nd 2022, Saturday; 05:00 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Bangladesh.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is a bit on the slower side. Batters can play their strokes freely as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. Spinners are expected to play a key role, as the pitch could get slower as the game progresses.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mirpur on matchday is expected to range between 16 and 25 degrees Celsius. A full game can be expected, as there is no rain predicted.

Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Benny Howell was brilliant in his cameo of 41 off just 20 deliveries in his last game. Captain Mehidy Hasan picked up four wickets, but the other bowlers failed to pick up wickets, and they were unsuccessful in defending their total.

Probable XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamim Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Benny Howell, Mehidy Hasan (c), Naeem Islam, Will Jacks, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

Minister Group Dhaka

Contributions from Mohammad Shahzad (42) and Tamim Iqbal (50) at the top of the order helped them put up a formidable total in their last game. Andre Russell and Ebadot Hossain picked up two wickets apiece, but that was not enough on the day.

Probable XI

Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Andre Russell.

Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off losses in their previous games. However, Minister Group Dhaka have good balance in their ranks, so expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Minister Group Dhaka to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav

