Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chattogram Challengers will lock horns with Sylhet Sunrisers in the 12th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Chattogram Challengers have played two games so far, winning two and losing as many. They went down to the Khulna Tigers in their previous fixture.

After being asked to bat first, the Challengers’ batters struggled a bit as they only managed to score 143 in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets in the process. The bowlers tried hard and picked up four wickets but failed to defend the total.

Sylhet Sunrisers, on the other hand, have only managed to win a single game out of three. They suffered a heavy loss against Minister Group Dhaka in their last game.

After being put in to bat, the Sunrisers posted 175 on the board, thanks to a scintillating century from Lendl Simmons. He was their lone fighter as he smashed the bowlers all around the park. What followed was a disappointing performance from their bowlers as they failed to pick up wickets and were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Match Details:

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, Match 12, Bangladesh Premier League 2022

Date and Time: January 29th 2022, Saturday, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury is a balanced track. The surface will get better under lights and the batters can play their strokes freely, once set. The surface is likely to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Chattogram is expected to range between 13 and 22 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Afif Hossain top-scored with 44 in their last match but the other batters failed to contribute. Mehidy Hasan picked up two wickets but they failed to defend the total against the Khulna Tigers.

Probable XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Hossain, Naeem Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shoriful Islam

Sylhet Sunrisers

Lendl Simmons led the charge with the bat in their last game. The bowlers, however, couldn't make an impact as Minister Group Dhaka chased down the total with three overs to spare.

Probable XI

Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Alauddin Babu, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures. They have to fire in unison to get back to winning ways. The bowlers from both sides need to step up in their upcoming fixture.

Chattogram Challengers have had comparatively more success out of the two teams so far and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Chattogram Challengers to win this encounter.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

