Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Comilla Victorians will square off against Minister Group Dhaka in the 20th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Comilla Victorians have four wins from five games with eight points under their belt. They convincingly beat Chattogram Challengers in their last game.

It was a rain-curtailed fixture of 18-overs per side. Bowling first, the Victorians did a fine job of restricting the Challengers to 138. The opening batters then went berserk to help them win the game by nine wickets. They will look to carry the winning momentum forward.

Minister Group Dhaka, meanwhile, have played six games this season, winning three. They have collected six points from their wins so far.

Dhaka comprehensively defeated Comilla Victorians in their previous game. After being asked to bat first, the Dhaka side posted 181 on the board, losing six wickets. Skipper Mahmudullah led the charge with the bat, scoring 70 off just 41 balls.

The bowlers then bowled brilliantly to knock over the Victorians on 131, winning the game by 50 runs. They will be looking to repeat their performance against the same opposition on Friday.

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Details

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match 20, Bangladesh Premier League 2022

Date and Time: February 4th 2022, Friday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The pitch might get a bit slower as the game progresses and it might assist spinners from both sides.

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dhaka is expected to range between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Friday.

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Mustafizur Rahman bowled brilliantly to pick up a fifer and break the back of the Challengers’ batting lineup, who only managed 138 in their 18 overs. Imrul Kayes (81*) and Liton Das (53) led the charge with the bat at the top of the order as they chased down the total with nine wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Sumon Khan

Minister Group Dhaka

Mahmudullah was brilliant with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 70 to help his side post 181 on the board. Andre Russell picked up three wickets, with Ebadot Hossain and Qais Ahmad chipping in with two wickets each in their last match.

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Qais Ahmad

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous fixtures and will be keen to carry forward the winning momentum. With players from both sides having fired in unison, it will be a fascinating contest when they face off on Friday.

Minister Group Dhaka have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Minister Group Dhaka to win this encounter.

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Tamim Iqbal to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far