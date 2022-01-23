Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Fortune Barishal and Minister Group Dhaka will lock horns in the fifth match of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Monday, January 24, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Dhaka, captained by Mahmudullah Riyad, were deemed one of the title contenders before the start of the tournament. However, after lost two matches thus far, Dhaka are at the bottom of the points table with a poor net run rate of -1.047.

They are coming off a 30-run loss against Chattogram Challengers. After restricting the Challengers to 161-8, Dhaka were bowled out for 131 despite Tamim Iqbal's 45-ball 52 with six fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, started their campaign on a resounding note with a four-wicket win over Challengers on Friday. After opting to field first, they restricted the Challengers to a modest score of 125-8 in their allotted twenty overs.

Alzarri Joseph was the pick of their bowlers with three wickets, while Nayeem Hasan accounted for two scalps. Barishal had trouble in their run chase, with Mehidy Hasan making things tough for them. However, they romped home in 18.4 overs.

Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Details

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match 5, BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 24 January 2022; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka is slow. The spinners have got a fair amount of assistance from the surface. A score of 120 could be tough to chase down. However, batting second should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

Weather Report

There is a chance of rain in the morning, but it should stay clear during the day. The temperature should be around the 23-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity mostly around the 70s and a bit of cloud cover.

Probable XIs

Fortune Barishal

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shykat Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph, Jake Lintott, Nayeem Hasan, Salman Hossain.

Minister Group Dhaka

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain.

Match Prediction

Dhaka haven't made the greatest of starts to their campaign, as they are yet to open their account. However, they have no dearth of firepower in their lineup, and are expected to win on Monday.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tamim Iqbal score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far