Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians will lock horns in Match No. 30 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Saturday, February 12 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, have already made their way through to the playoffs. On Friday, they defeated the Khula Tigers by 65 runs to climb to the top of the points table.

After being put in to bat first, the Victorians racked up a massive score of 188 for six. Liton Das' 17-ball 41 set the tone for the Victorians in the powerplay. Faf du Plessis made 38 off 36 before Soumya Sarkar accounted for his wicket. From there on, Moeen Ali's 35-ball knock of 75, laced with one four and as many as nine sixes, propelled the Victorians.

Khulna, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, were pretty much clueless in their run-chase. Wickets kept going down and the required run rate kept escalating at an alarming rate. Andre Fletcher scored 16 runs off the first over, but Mustafizur Rahman nipped him out.

Soumya and Yasir Ali Chowdhury got starts, but failed to convert. Skipper Mushfiqur couldn't open his account as he fell prey to Abu Hider Rony. In the end, the Tigers huffed and puffed to just 123.

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Match Details

Match: Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians, Match 30 BPL 2022

Date & Time: 12th February 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been a decent one for batting in recent times. The bowlers may not have a lot to cheer for. Shot-making has become a tad easier of late. Batting second should be the way forward for teams.

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Weather Report

The playing conditions will be a tad hazy, but there's no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side.

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Probable XIs

Khulna Tigers

Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Mahedi Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Thisara Perera, Khaled Ahmed, Nabil Samad, Ruyel Miah

Comilla Victorians

Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Match Prediction

The Victorians are on an absolute rampage in the ongoing edition of the championship. They are the current table-toppers and beating them won't be easy by any means. The Victorians will go into the next match as the favorites.

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

