Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Khulna Tigers and Minister Group Dhaka are set to lock horns in Match No.2 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Friday, January 21. The match will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Tigers have a reasonable squad in store for the upcoming BPL edition. But for their opening game, they won't have the services of veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who's currently taking part in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Pallekele.

Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim, two of the stalwarts in the batting department, have to step up. Yasir Ali Chowdhury and Mahedi Hasan have loads of potential as well. Naveen-ul-Haq and Kamrul Islam Rabbi are expected to do the bulk of the work in the bowling department.

Dhaka have some big names in their ranks and are one of the favorites to lift the title. Mohammad Naim and Tamim Iqbal are expected to open the batting. Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Shahzad can take any bowling attack apart on their day.

Andre Russell and Mahmudullah are two of the world's most lethal all-rounders. Mashrafe Mortaza is set to make is comebac to competitve cricket after a gap of 13 months. Qais Ahmed is fresh from playing in the BPL, and he seems to be in good rhythm as well.

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Details

Match: Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match 02 BPL 2022

Date & Time: 21st January 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has generally been slow and low in recent times. High-scoring affairs have been few and far between, especially in the last five months. Under lights, chasing should be the way forward.

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka Weather Report

The playing conditions for the game are expected to be nice and cool. The temperature will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 70s. There is no chance of rain as of now.

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka Probable XIs

Khulna Tigers

Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Sharifullah, Mahedi Hasan, Farhad Reza, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nabil Samad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Khaled Ahmed

Minister Group Dhaka

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Shahzad, Mahmudullah, Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shafiul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Ebadot Hossain

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Prediction

Dhaka, without a doubt, is the stronger of the two teams, at least on paper. They are the clear favorites to win the match. The Tigers need to pull a rabbit out of their hat to come up trumps.

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

