Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Khulna Tigers and Minister Group Dhaka are set to lock horns in Match No. 25 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Wednesday, February 9 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

The Tigers, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, find themselves in the middle of the table and don't have much room for complacency. Having won four out of seven games, they are placed third. They come into this game after beating the Sylhet Sunrisers by 15 runs.

After being sent in to bat, the Tigers racked up a massive score of 182 mostly due to Soumya Sarkar's unbeaten 62-ball knock of 82.

Skipper Rahim also chipped in with a crucial 38-ball 62*. Sarkar and Thisara Perera then got two wickets apiece to restrict the Sunrisers.

Meanwhile Dhaka, led by Mahmudullah, are precariously placed fourth in the points table. With seven points from as many games at a net run rate of 0.266, Dhaka also cannot afford to make too many mistakes going forward.

On Tuesday, Chattogram Challengers, led by Naeem Islam, beat them by three runs. Tamim Iqbal scored an unbaetan 56-ball 73 with six fours and three sixes, but couldn't take his team over the line.

Mahmudullah and Shuvagata Hom also scored 20s.

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Details

Match: Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match 25 BPL 2022

Date & Time: February 9, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet has been a fairly sporting one. In the first two games, the track helped both batters and bowlers.

In both games the team batting first came up trumps. Hence, teams may avoid chasing.

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka Weather Report

The playing conditions will stay clear throughout the duration of the game. There is no chance of rain as of now. The temperature will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka Probable XIs

Khulna Tigers

Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Nabil Samad

Minister Group Dhaka

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Qais Ahmad

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Prediction

Although they lost their previous game, Dhaka looked clinical in their approach. The Tigers must also be high on confidence after winning back-to-back games against the Sunrisers.

But beating Dhaka may not be easy. Dhaka will go into the next game as favorites.

Match Prediction: Dhaka to win.

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

