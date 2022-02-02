Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers will lock horns in Match No.17 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Thursday, February 3 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Sunrisers, led by Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, are in dire straits and are placed at the bottom of the table with one win and a net run rate of -0.366. They will go into the next game on the back of a 16-run defeat at the hands of Chattogram Challengers.

After electing to field first in that game, their bowlers floundered as the Challengers racked up a massive score of 202 for five on the board. Lendl Simmons and Anamul Haque Bijoy put on 112 runs for the second wicket, but their valiant efforts went in vain.

The Tigers, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, aren't in the best of positions either as they are placed fifth in the table with a poor net run rate of -0.272. They will go into their next match after back-to-back losses at the hands of Fortune Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan.

They lost their previous match by six runs on Monday. Their bowlers did a great job of restricting Barishal to 145 in 18.5 overs. But their batters faltered as the Tigers could only manage 139 for six. Yasir Ali Chowdhury's 34-ball 57 went in vain.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Match Details

Match: Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, Match 17 BPL 2022

Date & Time: 3rd February 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been a tad slow. It remains to be seen how the track will behave in the third phase of the tournament. The spinners are most likely to play a massive part in this phase.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Weather Report

It will be cloudy with the temperature around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high-60s. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Probable XIs

Khulna Tigers

Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Farhad Reza, Kamrul Islam , Khaled Ahmed

Sylhet Sunrisers

Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Sohag Gazi, Alauddin Babu, Muktar Ali, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Match Prediction

The Tigers did lose their last two games, but they will fancy their chances against the Sunrisers, who are terribly out of form. The Tigers will go into the match as the firm favorites.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by S Chowdhury

