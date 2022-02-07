Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sylhet Sunrisers and Fortune Barishal are set to lock horns in Match No. 24 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Tuesday, February 8 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. Having won five out of eight games, the team has found their way to the top. After losing two games to start their campaign, Barishal have now won four games in a row.

On Monday, they defeated the Comilla Victorians by 32 runs. After being put in to bat first, Munim Shahriar's 45 and Shakib's 50 helped the team post a total of155. Thereafter, Nayeem Hasan picked up three wickets and took their team over the line.

The Sunrisers, led by Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, are sitting at the bottom of the points table with one win from seven games. They need to win all their remaining matches to have any chance of qualifying for the next round. On Monday, the Khulna Tigers beat them by 15 runs.

After being put in to bat, the Tigers scored 182 for three on the back of Soumya Sarkar's unbeaten 62-ball knock of 82 with four fours and as many sixes. In the run-chase, Anamul Haque Bijoy scored a quickfire 47 but failed to take his team over the line.

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal Match Details

Match: Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal, Match 24 BPL 2022

Date & Time: 8th February 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet has been a sporting one. The spinners are most likely to make hay. A high-scoring game may not be on the cards. Batting second should be the way forward.

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal Weather Report

The playing conditions in Sylhet will stay clear throughout. There is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 70s.

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal Probable XIs

Sylhet Sunrisers

Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Mosaddek Hossain, Ravi Bopara (c), Alok Kapali, Sohag Gazi, Alauddin Babu, Aks Swadhin, Nazmul Islam

Fortune Barishal

Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

The Sunrisers haven't had much going right for them in the tournament. They will be up against a team that has found some momentum. In a clash between table-toppers and cellar dwellers, the Barishal team looks strong contenders to come up trumps.

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

