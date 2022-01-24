Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sylhet Sunrisers and Minister Group Dhaka are set to lock horns in the seventh match of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Tuesday, January 25, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Sunrisers, led by Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, didn't make the best of starts to their BPL campaign, as they lost to Comilla Victorians by two wickets on Saturday. After being sent in to bat first, the Sunrisers folded for 96, with Colin Ingram's 20 being the top score.

The Victorians chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam was the pick of the Sunrisers bowlers with three wickets, with Sohag Gazi and Saikat getting two wickets apiece.

Dhaka, led by Mahmudullah Riyad, lost consecutive games against Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers. However, on Monday, they defeated Fortune Barishal by four wickets to register their maiden win.

They restricted Barishal to 129-8, with Andre Russell and Isuru Udana picking up two wickets apiece. Dhaka were reduced to 10-4 in their run chase, but Mahmudullah's run-a-ball 47 and Russell's 15-ball 31 took them across the finish line.

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Details

Match: Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match 07 BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 25th January 2022; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been a tad on the slower side. A low-scoring game could be on the cards in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Spinners are likely to play a massive role in the clash.

Weather Report

It should be cloudy during the game, but there is no chance of rain. The temperature on matchday should be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

Sylhet Sunrisers

Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Alok Kapali, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Muktar Ali, Sohag Gazi, Nazmul Islam, Kesrick Williams, Taskin Ahmed.

Minister Group Dhaka

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Murad.

Match Prediction

On paper, Dhaka have a much stronger lineup than Sunrisers. Although Dhaka have struggled a bit in the tournament, they are the firm favourites in this game. Sunrisers will need to be at their very best to get the better of Dhaka.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav