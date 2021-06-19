Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League 2021 (Relegation League): Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

As the league phase of the Dhaka Premier League T20 comes to an end, the top six teams will now take part in the Super League stage. The bottom three sides, meanwhile, will be forced to play the Relegation League.

The last two teams in the Relegation League will be demoted to the second division, which is known as the Dhaka First Division League. Legends of Rupganj, Old DOHS Sports Club and Partex Sporting Club will take part in the Relegation League of the Dhaka Premier League.

Only three matches will be played in the Relegation League, with BKSP-3 venue in Savar set to host the games.

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League 2021 (Relegation League): Full schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

June 19, Saturday

Legends of Rupganj vs Partex Sporting Club, 9:30 AM

June 20, Sunday

Old DOHS Sports Club vs Partex Sporting Club, 9:30 AM

June 21, Monday

Legends of Rupganj vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 9:30 AM

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League 2021 (Relegation League): Live streaming details

Bangladesh Cricket's Facebook page will stream selected games from the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League.

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League 2021 (Relegation League): Squads

Legends of Rupganj

Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed

Partex Sporting Club

Rabiul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvo, Nihaduzzaman, Abbas Musa Alvi, Joynul Islam, Hasanuzzaman, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Moin Khan, Tasamul Haque, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chauhan, Dhiman Ghosh, Izharul Islam Kanon, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi, Shafiul Hayat Hridoy

