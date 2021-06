Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League 2021 (Super League): Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After the successful completion of the league phase of the Dhaka Premier League, the tournament is all set to enter its next round - the Super League - where the top six teams will compete against each other.

The top six teams in the Dhaka Premier League standings are Prime Bank Cricket Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, Abahani Limited, Gazi Group Cricketers, Mohammedan Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

All matches of the Dhaka Premier League's Super League stage will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Three-time Dhaka Premier League champions Abahani Limited will start the Super League phase as strong favorites.

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League 2021 (Super League): Full schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

June 19, Saturday

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 8:30 AM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, 1:30 PM

Abahani Limited vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 6:00 PM

June 20, Sunday

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, 8:30 AM

Abahani Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 1:30 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 6:00 PM

June 22, Tuesday

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, 8:30 AM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 1:30 PM

Abahani Limited vs Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, 6:00 PM

June 23, Wednesday

Gazi Group Cricketers vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 8:30 AM

Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, 1:30 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, 6:00 PM

June 25, Friday

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Abahani Limited, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 1:30 PM

Gazi Group Cricketers vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, 6:00 PM

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League 2021 (Super League): Live streaming details

Not all games of the tournament will be streamed live. Only selected Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League matches will be streamed on Bangladesh Cricket's Facebook page.

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League 2021 (Super League): Squads

Gazi Group Cricketers

Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rakibul Atiq, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque Showrabh, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Farhad Reza, Marshal Ayub, Imranuzzaman, Raihan Uddin, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed Ratul, Joyraj Shaikh Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tauqir Khan, Towfif Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Sharifullah, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Taibur Rahman Parvez, Saif Hassan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Abahani Limited

Naim Shaikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja, AKS Swadhin

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Asif Hossain Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon, Abdul Majid, Avishek Mitra

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam

