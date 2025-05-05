Bangladesh A vs New Zealand A 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The five-match bilateral series between Bangladesh A and New Zealand A kicked off on May 5 and will run until May 24. The series consists of three white-ball and two four-day games. Sylhet will host all white-ball and the first four-day game, while the final fixture will take place in Dhaka.
The experienced keeper-batter Nurul Hasan is chosen as Bangladesh A captain for the first two white-ball games. Meanwhile, Nick Kelly, who recently made his international debut, will be the white-ball captain and Joe Carter is set to lead the red-ball side.
Bangladesh A have proven international performers on the side in Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Anamul Haque Bijoy and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat. Meanwhile, the Black Caps will rely on international players like Mitch Hay, Ben Lister, Zak Foulkes and Muhammad Abbas.
It will be interesting to see how several New Zealand A stars fare in their first experience of sub-continent pitches and be a challenging opponent for the hosts.
Bangladesh A vs New Zealand A 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Monday, May 5
1st Unofficial ODI - New Zealand A vs Bangladesh A, Sylhet, 9:00 AM
Wednesday, May 7
2nd Unofficial ODI - Bangladesh A vs New Zealand A, Sylhet, 9:00 AM
Saturday, May 10
3rd Unofficial ODI - Bangladesh A vs New Zealand A, Sylhet, 9:00 AM
Wednesday, May 14 - Saturday, May 17
1st Unofficial Test - Bangladesh A vs New Zealand A, Sylhet, 9:30 AM
Wednesday, May 21 - Saturday, May 24
2nd Unofficial Test - Bangladesh A vs New Zealand A, Dhaka, 9:30 AM
Bangladesh A vs New Zealand A 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details
The bilateral series between both countries will be available to stream live on the FanCode app and website. However, the viewer needs to buy a match or a tournament pass.
Bangladesh A vs New Zealand A 2025: Full Squads
Bangladesh A (First 2 white-ball matches)
Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Naim Sheikh, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Saif Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (c), Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shamim Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rejaur Rahman Raja
New Zealand A
Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Matt Boyle, Joe Carter (red-ball captain), Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Curtis Heaphy, Nick Kelly (white-ball captain), Jayden Lennox, Ben Lister, Rhys Mariu, Dale Phillips
