Bangladesh announce squad for one-off Test against Zimbabwe; Mushfiqur and Mustafizur earn recalls, Mahmudullah axed

Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh have recalled experienced wicket-keeper batsman, Mushfiqur Rahim for the upcoming one-off Test against Zimbabwe, which is scheduled to commence on the 22nd of February 2020 at Mirpur.

The right-hander wasn’t a part of the Tigers’ most recent red-ball assignment against Pakistan, wherein the former was convincingly trumped by an innings and 44 runs in the 1st Test at Rawalpindi.

Mushfiqur has been one of Bangladesh’ best cricketing exponents and has represented them in 69 Tests, 216 ODIs and 84 T20Is. In the longest version of the sport, the wicket-keeper boasts a healthy average of 35.08 and has amassed more than 4000 runs. Additionally, he has notched up 21 fifties and 6 centuries.

Elsewhere, there were also recalls for Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman and fast bowler, Taskin Ahmed. Moreover, youngsters of the ilk of Hasan Mahmud and Yasir Ali were also awarded their maiden Test call-up.

However, the likes of Al-Amin Hossain, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain and Soumya Sarkar weren’t as fortunate as the quartet was axed following a poor showing against Pakistan recently.

Bangladesh Test squad versus Zimbabwe: Mominul Haque (C), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali