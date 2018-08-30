Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 squad announced

Aadya Sharma // 30 Aug 2018, 19:35 IST

Shakib Al Hasan is expected to undergo surgery after the Asia Cup

Bangladesh announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, set to be played in the United Arab Emirates.

The side, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, will be vice-captained by Shakib Al Hasan, all doubts on whose participation were dispelled, following questions over a possible surgery.

Shakib had earlier indicated that he would be eyeing surgery before the tournament in UAE, but was named in the 31-member preliminary squad, with BCB's chief selector admitting that they're hopeful that he would be fit in time for the team's preparation camp.

Anamul Haque and Sabbir Rahman have made way for Mohammad Mithun and Ariful Haque. Both Haque and Rahman were part of the squad against West Indies earlier this year, along with Abu Jayed, who was also not included.

Rahman has not been included in the squad as he will be facing a disciplinary hearing later this week after the cricketer abused and threatened two fans on social media. The account, supposedly his official account with more than 90,000 followers, was deactivated after the incident.

Along with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, Bangladesh are in Group B and will play their first game on September 15 against the Lankans in Dubai.

Shakib and Mehidy Hasan are the spinners in the team, with captain Mortaza leading the pace attack.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, board president Nazmul said that Shakib, who flew to the US after returning from Hajj, is likely to have the operation after the Asia Cup.

"I have spoken with him (Shakib) in Medina and he said that he will do the operation after the Asia Cup. I asked him if it is possible to do the operation after the Asia Cup - during the series against Zimbabwe, I feel that it will be more challenging at the Asia Cup."

Here is the complete Bangladesh squad:

Masrafe Bin Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan (vice-captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony