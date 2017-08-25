Our spinners better than Australian spinners in our conditions, says Shakib Al Hasan

The all-rounder also spoke about the nature of pitches.

Confidence in his spinners

What’s the story?

Ahead of their series against Australia, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has claimed that his side's spinners are better in home conditions than their Australian counterparts which gives them an advantage.

"I think our spin attack is better than theirs. Not in all conditions but in Bangladesh, we are better than them. Taijul Islam and Miraz have been bowling well for some time now. I believe they will do something fantastic in this series " Shakib was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The details

Apart from the above statements, Shakib also said that the nature of the pitches in Bangladesh have changed in the recent past and have started to assist the spinners a lot more since the mindset of the team is more inclined towards winning matches now.

Shakib who is the leading all-rounder in Test cricket is also on the cusp of a unique record. He is on the cusp of claiming a five-wicket haul against all the Test sides. If he manages to get to this feat, he will join the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn and Rangana Herath.

In case you didn’t know...

Australia will take on Bangladesh in a 2-match Test series which begins on August 27. After Smith's men suffered reversals against Sri Lanka and India, this series also promises to be one intriguing affair.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are on a high after they humbled England and also won a Test in Sri Lanka.

What's next?

Australia go into the Test series without any practice match after their warm up game was called off owing to waterlogging. This makes their task trickier as the current Bangladesh team are no longer pushovers in Test cricket in their own backyard.

Author's Take

If Shakib's comments over the past week is anything to go by, the confidence in the Bangladesh camp is palpable and the group is quietly confident of scripting history against Australia.

However, the current Australian team looks to be in a better mental state as they have the arsenal to combat spin bowling.

