Bangladesh beat West Indies by 36 runs in the 2nd T20I to level the series

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 48 // 20 Dec 2018, 20:39 IST

An all-round performance helped the hosts Bangladesh beat West Indies by 36 runs in the 2nd T20I played at the Sher- e Bangla Stadium, Mirpur on Thursday. It was an amazing performance by hosts Bangladesh to post a massive total and then defended the target with ease.

West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and decided to field first. Liton Das was in aggressive touch right from word go putting pressure on the West Indies bowlers. Both openers added 42 runs in 4.1 overs. Tamim Iqbal was then dismissed for 15. At the end of 6 overs, Bangladesh raced to 61 for 1. Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar continued to take on West Indies bowlers and the former completed his half-century off 26 balls. It was a great batting display by both players adding 68 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Later on, Soumya Sarkar fell to a brilliant catch by West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite for 32. In the same over, Liton Das was dismissed for 60. Immediately after that, Mushfiqur Rahim fell cheaply for 1 run. However, captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah took on West Indies bowlers adding 91 unbeaten runs for the 5th wicket, which helped Bangladesh posted a massive total of 211 for 4 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 212 runs to win, Shai Hope continued his superb form smashing the Bangladeshi bowlers while Evin Lewis was dismissed cheaply for 1 run. Nicolas Pooran made 14 off 6 balls before being dismissed by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. Shortly afterward, West Indies were dealt a major blow as their inform batsman Shai Hope was dismissed for 36 off 19 balls. At the end of 6 overs, West Indies were 70 for 3.

After the Powerplay overs, Hetmyer played some lovely shots before getting out for 19. Meanwhile, Rovman Powell tried his level best to get West Indies back into the game, by reaching his half-century off 33 balls, But he then got out on the very next ball. Keemo Paul played a few brilliant shots before being dismissed for 29 off 16 balls. Eventually, West Indies were bowled out for 175 off 19.2 overs. For Bangladesh, Captain Shakib Al Hasan took 5 for 21.

Bangladesh 211 for 4 in 20 overs ( Liton Das 60, Shakib Al Hasan 42*, Mahmudullah 43*, Sheldon Cottrell 2/38) beat West Indies 175 in 19.2 overs (Rovman Powell 50, Shakib Al Hasan 5/21, Mehedi Hasan Miraz 1/23) by 36 runs.

The series is now level at 1-1. The deciding and final T20I will be played on 22nd December at Mirpur.

