Mushfiqur Rahim doesn’t want to keep in T20 cricket anymore: Bangladesh coach

Bangladesh veteran cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has stepped down from his keeping duties in the T20 format with immediate effect. The Tigers hoped Mushfiqur Rahim will take the gloves from Nurul Hasan after the first three T20Is against New Zealand in the ongoing series.

However, the experienced campaigner intends to give it up in the shortest format. Rahim is Bangladesh's most successful wicketkeeper in T20Is, affecting 61 dismissals in 89 games. Of those, the catches include 32 dismissals and the remaining 29 are stumpings.

Speaking at a press conference, head coach Russell Domingo confirmed that Mushfiqur spoke to him about it. Domingo highlighted the need to groom Nurul Hasan for the remaining two games and the T20 World Cup in October.

"There has been a change after speaking to Mushfiqur Rahim. He was going to keep after the second game. Mushfiq told me that he probably doesn’t want to keep in T20 cricket anymore. We got to move on. I don’t think Mushfiq’s desire to keep is great in this format anymore. So we got to focus on Sohan and possibly let him do the duties going into the competition,"

Nurul Hasan has done an impressive job behind the stumps and with the bat, as demonstrated in the T20 series against Australia.

Mushfiqur Rahim stays unbeaten as Bangladesh loses the third T20I

Meanwhile, Rahim went down fighting in the third T20I against New Zealand in Dhaka on Sunday. The right-handed batsman remained not out at 20 as the hosts folded for a mere 76 while chasing 129. The Kiwis' 52-run victory kept them alive in the five-match rubber.

New Zealand had slid to 62-5 after batting first in Dhaka. However, Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls lifted their side to a defendable total. After that, off-spinner Ajaz Patel picked up four wickets and Cole McConchie snared three to fire New Zealand to a big win. Patel also earned the man of the match award.

