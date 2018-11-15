×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Bangladesh confident ahead of West Indies series

Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
News
17   //    15 Nov 2018, 22:34 IST

Bangladesh won the Dhaka Test by 218 runs against Zimbabwe
Bangladesh won the Dhaka Test by 218 runs against Zimbabwe

The Tigers managed to win the Dhaka Test against Zimbabwe by a big margin of 218 runs. Bangladesh's interim captain Mahmudullah believes that this win will help them during the next home series against West Indies who are already in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were in a deep hole after losing to Zimbabwe in the Sylhet Test, but they managed a comprehensive win in Dhaka. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque played the main role to help their side beat the tourists by 218 runs which is Bangladesh’s sixth win over the African side.

While Mominul Haque hit a fluent 161, Mushfiqur Rahim grabbed all the attention smashing his career-best knock of 219 runs. Along the way, he surpassed Shakib Al Hasan’s 217 and became the holder of Bangladesh’s biggest individual score in Tests.

Besides the wonderful batting show by Mominul and Mushfiqur, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz showed glimpses with the ball as the spinners took 15 of the 20 wickets that fell. While Taijul took five scalps in the first innings, Mehidy achieved the same feat in the second.

Mahmudullah lauded his teammates and said that this win will boost their confidence ahead of the West Indies series.

“We have played a good brand of cricket in Dhaka. I think this will surely boost our confidence ahead of the series against West Indies. They came here after playing long series against India. So, they are now used to the conditions of the sub-continent. But if we can use our conditions accurately, we can deliver results,” Mahmudullah said at the press conference after the Dhaka Test.

“West Indies are a good side. But we also have the experience of playing against them. We beat them in the last two limited-overs series which will help us in the upcoming series.” Mahmudullah further added.

While the first Test will take place in Chittagong from 22 November, the second Test will be held in Dhaka from 30th. Right after that, both teams will lock horns in three ODIs. The first two ODIs will take place in Dhaka on 9 and 11 December.

The other ODI and the T20 series opener will take place in Sylhet on 14 and 17 December respectively. The remaining two T20Is will be held in Dhaka on 20 and 22 December.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh v West Indies 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Mahmudullah
Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
Bangladesh vs West Indies T20I Series: Interesting stats
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs Bangladesh Second T20I Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest upsets in ODI cricket history
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe Cricket News: Upbeat visitors aim for series...
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe upbeat with getting Sikandar Raza back ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test series: 5 Key players for...
RELATED STORY
Windies vs Bangladesh 2018, 1st T20I: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
5 most loved foreign cricketers in Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
5 most loved Indian cricketers in Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Confident Shakib Al Hasan aims for quick return 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 22 Nov, 03:30 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Nov, 03:30 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 09 Dec, 08:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 11 Dec, 08:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 14 Dec, 08:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Mon, 17 Dec, 12:00 PM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Thu, 20 Dec, 12:00 PM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sat, 22 Dec, 12:00 PM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us