Bangladesh confident ahead of West Indies series

Bangladesh won the Dhaka Test by 218 runs against Zimbabwe

The Tigers managed to win the Dhaka Test against Zimbabwe by a big margin of 218 runs. Bangladesh's interim captain Mahmudullah believes that this win will help them during the next home series against West Indies who are already in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were in a deep hole after losing to Zimbabwe in the Sylhet Test, but they managed a comprehensive win in Dhaka. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque played the main role to help their side beat the tourists by 218 runs which is Bangladesh’s sixth win over the African side.

While Mominul Haque hit a fluent 161, Mushfiqur Rahim grabbed all the attention smashing his career-best knock of 219 runs. Along the way, he surpassed Shakib Al Hasan’s 217 and became the holder of Bangladesh’s biggest individual score in Tests.

Besides the wonderful batting show by Mominul and Mushfiqur, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz showed glimpses with the ball as the spinners took 15 of the 20 wickets that fell. While Taijul took five scalps in the first innings, Mehidy achieved the same feat in the second.

Mahmudullah lauded his teammates and said that this win will boost their confidence ahead of the West Indies series.

“We have played a good brand of cricket in Dhaka. I think this will surely boost our confidence ahead of the series against West Indies. They came here after playing long series against India. So, they are now used to the conditions of the sub-continent. But if we can use our conditions accurately, we can deliver results,” Mahmudullah said at the press conference after the Dhaka Test.

“West Indies are a good side. But we also have the experience of playing against them. We beat them in the last two limited-overs series which will help us in the upcoming series.” Mahmudullah further added.

While the first Test will take place in Chittagong from 22 November, the second Test will be held in Dhaka from 30th. Right after that, both teams will lock horns in three ODIs. The first two ODIs will take place in Dhaka on 9 and 11 December.

The other ODI and the T20 series opener will take place in Sylhet on 14 and 17 December respectively. The remaining two T20Is will be held in Dhaka on 20 and 22 December.