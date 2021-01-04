Bangladesh cricket team's schedule for 2021

Many fans consider the Bangladesh cricket team as the most improved cricketing nation of the previous decade. Back in the early 2000s, Bangladesh would record a victory over a big team once, but go on to lose a lot of the following matches.

However, the Bangladesh cricket team has developed fantastic consistency in the last few years. This has allowed them to win some significant bilateral series and also improved their record in multi-national events.

The Bangla Tigers have made it to the last three Asia Cup finals, while also qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup quarterfinals in 2015. They also finished in the Top 4 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which goes to show their progress.

The Bangladesh cricket team will aim to continue in the same vein in 2021. Here's a look at the their schedule for 2021.

West Indies tour of Bangladesh

West Indies will visit Bangladesh soon

The West Indies cricket team will become the first to tour Bangladesh after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many big names like Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, and others have pulled out of this tour, which will begin later this month.

Bangladesh vs. West Indies 2021 Schedule

January 20th: Bangladesh vs. West Indies, first ODI, Dhaka

January 22nd: Bangladesh vs. West Indies, second ODI, Dhaka

January 25th: Bangladesh vs. West Indies, third ODI, Chattogram

February 3rd-7th: Bangladesh vs. West Indies, first Test, Chattogram

February 11th-15th: Bangladesh vs. West Indies, second Test, Dhaka

Bangladesh cricket team's New Zealand tour

Bangladesh will visit New Zealand in March

After a home series against West Indies, the Bangladesh cricket team will tour New Zealand to play three T20Is and three ODIs against the hosts. This series will help Bangladesh determine their Asia Cup squad.

New Zealand vs. Bangladesh 2021 Schedule

March 13th: New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, first ODI, Dunedin

March 17th: New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, second ODI, Christchurch

March 20th: New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, third ODI, Wellington

March 23rd: New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, first T20I, Napier

March 26th: New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, second T20I, Auckland

March 28th: New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, third T20I, Hamilton

Asia Cup

Can the Bangladesh cricket team win their first Asia Cup?

Bangladesh finished runners-up in the previous edition of Asia Cup T20. This year, they will try to end their title drought in Sri Lanka.

Winning the Asia Cup championship will give Bangladesh some much-needed confidence heading into the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh cricket team's tour of Zimbabwe

Bangladesh v England - 2nd One Day International

After the Asia Cup T20 championship, Bangladesh will battle Zimbabwe in two Tests, three T20Is, and three ODIs. Bangladesh played its last T20I series in Zimbabwe eight years ago.

England tour of Bangladesh

England is scheduled to tour Bangladesh in September

Before the ICC T20 World Cup, the England cricket team will pay a visit to Bangladesh. The reigning world champions will cross swords with Bangladesh in three ODIs and three T20Is. The Bangladesh Cricket Board could release the schedule for this tour soon.

ICC T20 World Cup

In the previous T20 World Cup, Bangladesh suffered a close defeat against the Indian cricket team. They will look to turn the tables and make it to the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup in India. Bangladesh has never finished in the Top 4 of the tournament.

Pakistan tour of Bangladesh

170 & 105 vs Bangladesh at the NSK in 2003.



The first Pakistan batsman to smash century in both innings of Test debut, @Yasir_HameedQ is happy to see his name on the National Stadium Honours Board.#QeA20 | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/Hohj43iN4L — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 25, 2020

Bangladesh will end the year by hosting the Pakistan cricket team. The two Asian teams will battle in two Test matches and three T20I matches.

It will be interesting to see how the Bangladesh cricket team performs in the international arena this year.