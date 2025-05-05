Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will be hosting a much-awaited series against South Africa, which includes three One-Day International (ODI) and three Twenty20 (T20) matches. The series will start on Tuesday, May 6, and will end on Sunday, May 18.

Ad

The ODI series will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from May 6 to May 11, and the T20 series will be played at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar, from May 14 to May 18.

The two sides previously met in a series in 2021, with Bangladesh winning the five-match series by a commanding 4-0 margin. The fifth and final match was abandoned as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ad

Trending

For the South African team, the addition of Nonkhululeko Thabethe and Eliz-Mari Marx will bring much-needed international experience and ability, considerably boosting the side.

On the Bangladeshi side, players like Sumaiya Akter, Dilara Dola, Sanjida Akhter Maghla, and Shorna Akter possess rich international experience and will be instrumental in the team's success. Together, their experience and skill base will be instrumental in Bangladesh's quest for attaining a competitive advantage in the series.

Ad

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, May 6

1st unofficial ODI - Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 9:30 AM

Thursday, May 8

2nd unofficial ODI - Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 9:30 AM

Ad

Sunday, May 11

3rd unofficial ODI - Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 9:30 AM

Wednesday, May 14

1st T20 - Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging, Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox's Bazar, 1:00 PM

Friday, May 16

2nd T20 - Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging, Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox's Bazar, 1:00 PM

Sunday, May 18

3rd T20 - Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging, Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox's Bazar, 1:00 PM

Ad

Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging 2025: Full Squads

South Africa Emerging

Alexandra Clare Candler, Kgomotso Rapoo, Nonkululeko Peaceful Thabethe, Delmari Tucker, Leah Jones, Verunnisa Reddy, Eliz Mari Marx, Lisa Monalisa Legodi, Zintle Landela Aphiwe Kula, Faye Tunnicliffe, Luyanda Elihle Nzuza, Ghandi Papama Hlumela Jafta, Mieke De Ridder, Jenna Evans, Nicole Clare De Klerk

Ad

Bangladesh Emerging

Anisa Akter Suba, Ishma Tanjim, Taj Nehar, Dilara Dola, Rubya Haider Jhilik, Disha Biswas, Sathi Rani Bormon, Fariha Trishna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Farzana Yeasmin, Shorna Akter, Fuara Begum, Sumaiya Akter

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️