Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will host an exciting three-match bilateral series between Bangladesh Emerging and South Africa Emerging. The series will start on Monday (May 12) and end on Friday (May 16).

All matches will take place at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi. The home team participated in the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. However, they failed to make it to the semis and got knocked out of the competition after losing two of their three group-stage matches.

For Bangladesh, players like Akbar Ali, Jishan Alam, Rakibul Hasan, and Ripon Mondal will eagerly look to make their mark in the series as they failed to impress during the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, the South African team featured in a three-match ODI Series against the Zimbabwe Emerging Team in August 2024. They comfortably won the series with a 2-1 margin.

Andile Simelane emerged as the leading run-scorer for South Africa with an impressive 110 runs in two matches at an average of 110 and a strike rate of 157. Dian Forrester also contributed with both the bat and the ball and finished with 51 runs and five wickets in two matches.

Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Monday, May 12

1st Unofficial ODI: Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging, Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi, 8:30 AM

Wednesday, May 14

2nd Unofficial ODI: Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging, Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi, 8:30 AM

Friday, May 16

3rd Unofficial ODI: Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging, Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi, 8:30 AM

Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the South Africa Emerging tour of Bangladesh 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging 2025: Full Squads

Bangladesh Emerging

Ahrar Amin, Jishan Alam, Mahfijul Islam, Rahyan Rafsan, Akbar Ali, Pritom Kumar, Maruf Mridha, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondal, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Wasi Siddiquee, Asaduzzaman Payel, Ariful Islam, Mahfuzur Rahman

South Africa Emerging

Andile Mokgakane, Dewan Marais, Dian Forrester, Richard Seletswane, Connor Esterhuizen, Meeka-eel Prince, Ntando Zuma, George van Heerden, Nqobani Mokoena, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tshepo Ntulli, Andile Simelane, Muhammad Manack, Romashan Pillay, Tiaan van Vuuren

