Bangladesh group hacks Kohli's website, WI star to miss the first Test and more - Cricket News Today, 2 October 2018

The Indian skipper is back!

Ahead of the first Test between India and West Indies, the players are sweating it out hard at the Saurashtra Cricket Association ground in Rajkot. The Indian team was in full attendance as the players, including skipper Virat Kohli turned up for the practice session.

Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal had his first training session with the Indian team and was looking good in the nets. Apart from this, a lot of other things happened in the world of cricket in the last 24 hours.

Let us take a look at some of them.

Bangladeshi group hacks Virat Kohli's site

After the final of the Asia Cup 2018 between India and Bangladesh, a Bangladeshi hacking group, Cyber Security and Intelligence (CSI), hacked Indian captain Virat Kohli's official website and has put pictures to protest against 'unfair decision by the umpire in the Asia Cup finals', Dhaka Tribune reported.

The Bangladesh fans were not happy with the third umpire's decision after Liton Das was stumped by MS Dhoni for 121. The hacker group hacked Kohli's website and questioned the ICC, the Indian cricket team and even asked whether the Men in Blue were 'playing the gentleman's game or not'.

The hacker group shared a post on their Facebook page, which read, “we knew cricket is a gentleman’s game. However, every time Bangladesh faces injustice and to prevent it we are hacking into Virat Kohli’s official site.”

The gallery section of the site had the following images added by the group.

