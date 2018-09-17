Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bangladesh likely to suffer from the lack of dependable replacements for senior players

Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
96   //    17 Sep 2018, 19:53 IST

1st Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh
1st Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh

An official confirmation is yet to arrive, but it is pretty sure that any further participation of Tamim Iqbal in the ongoing Asia Cup is improbable. He sustained a nasty blow on his left wrist by a bouncer of Suranga Lakmal on the opening day of the tournament. The initial scan suggested that Tamim suffered a fracture on his wrist and that will take at least six weeks to heal. Bangladesh team management already in a tough challenge to find a replacement of the premium opener. 

Not only Tamim, but Bangladesh might also suffer to find the dependable replacements for other senior guys like Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan. Both of them are playing the Asia Cup nursing injuries.

Shakib is suffering from a finger-injury since the tri-series what had taken place in the home earlier this year while Mushfiq's injury is on his rib. Shakib failed to score anything on the board against Sri Lanka as he got dismissed on the very first delivery of Lasith Malinga that he played. So, his capability to bat with an injured finger is still to be seen.

On the other hand, Mushfiq smashed his best ODI innings of 144 runs on the same match, but he seemed to feel discomfort on the field due to the pain on the rib. Bangladesh team management said that there is no uncertainty over Mushfiq's participation on the next game of Bangladesh against Afghanistan. But, they did not deny that Mushfiq is suffering from pain in his rib, and that could make him unavailable to play in the Super Four. 

It has not been finalized who will replace Tamim Iqbal for the rest of the Asia Cup. In the meantime, Bangladesh team management has to think about the fitness of Mushifiqur and Shakib Al Hasan. 

Explaining the current situation, senior coach of Bangladesh Cricket Board, Nazmul Abedin Fahim thinks Bangladesh might face more obstacles if injuries of more senior guys get worst. Namul was the coach of the players like Shakib, Mushfiqur and Tamim during their early cricketing days. 

"To be honest, we have no back-ups for the players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan. We could not find replacements for them, and it is not a task to complete overnight. It is not impossible to replace one of them, but when things go further, it becomes tough. Tamim is already ruled out from the tournament, and we don't want anything like this to happen for others." He says on Monday at Mirpur while talking to media. 

"It is tough to play the tournaments like Asia Cup without being 100 per cent fit. There was a time when we used to participate in Asia Cup-like tournament only for gathering some experience. But, things are not like that now. So, we should think about our senior guys. We should play them with great plans." Nazmul further added. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Tamim Iqbal Mushfiqur Rahim Leisure Reading
Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
Importance of Tamim Iqbal in the Bangladesh cricket team
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Bangladesh won against Sri...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Tamim Iqbal breaks record for highest tenth wicket...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 star performers from the inaugural game...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh's predicted XI to face Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Tamim Iqbal walks out to bat with a broken wrist
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, SL vs Ban: Five things we learned from the game
RELATED STORY
Mashrafe applauds Mushfiq and Tamim for their efforts to...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka by 137 runs in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Tamim Iqbal walks out to bat with a broken...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Today
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us