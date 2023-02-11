The Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal are set to lock horns in the Eliminator of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, February 12.

The Riders, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, had a great chance of finishing second in the points table to take part in Qualifier 1. However, they will now play the Eliminator and will have to win three matches in a row to win the title.

They lost to Comilla Victorians by 70 runs in their last and final match of the league stage on Friday. After being asked to chase down 178 runs, the Riders finished with 107 runs in 17 overs.

Fortune Barishal, on the other hand, has had a topsy-turvy campaign. Regardless of the outcome of their last league game, they had to play the Eliminator. They finished with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.542.

They will go into the Eliminator after losing to Shai Hope’s Khulna Tigers by six wickets. After putting up a decent score of 169/8 on the board, they failed to hold their nerve as the Tigers romped home with three balls to spare.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Match Details:

Match: Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal, Eliminator, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: February 12, 2023, Sunday, 01.00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been pretty sporting of late. Barishal have struggled to defend scores and may want to chase. Spinners are likely to come into play as the game progresses.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Probable XIs

Rangpur Riders

Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Fortune Barishal

Anamul Haque (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Salman Hossain, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Chaturanga de Silva, Khaled Ahmed, and Ebadot Hossain.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

The Riders have chased well in this tournament, although they failed in the department against the Victorians. They have the batting to chase down big targets.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

