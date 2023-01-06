Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Live Telecast: When and where to watch BPL matches?

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 kicked off earlier today (January 6) in Dhaka with a match between Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers. Five other teams, namely Fortune Barishal, Comilla Victorians, Rangpur Riders, Dhaka Dominators and Khulna Tigers, are a part of the competition.

This year's BPL season features the biggest names in Bangladesh cricket as well as some top cricketers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, USA, Ireland and Afghanistan. The competition will take place between January 6 and February 16.

Former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand, who has now shifted to America, is also a part of BPL 2023. He made his debut for Chattogram Challengers earlier today, scoring five runs against the Sylhe Strikers.

Big names like Shakib Al Hasan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Max O'Dowd, Curtis Campher, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim, Unmukt Chand, Taskin Ahmed, Ryan Burl, Thisara Perera and Kesrick Williams will be in action in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 season.

Here are all the telecast and live-streaming details.

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 TV channel list

Nagorik TV will telecast the matches in Bangladesh. Live streaming will be available on Daraz OTT.

Fans residing in India can watch all the matches live on EuroSport and EuroSport HD. The live streaming of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 season will be available in India on FanCode. Fans will have to buy a pass worth ₹99 to watch the matches live on FanCode.

Bangladesh cricket fans living in the United Kingdom can watch the matches live on Viaplay Xtra - Sky channel 422 / Virgin Media 553. Here is the full list of telecast channels for BPL 2023:

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV and Daraz OTT (Live Streaming).

India: EuroSport, EuroSport HD and FanCode (Live Streaming).

UK: Viaplay Xtra. Sky channel 422 / Virgin Media 553.

USA: ESPN+

Pakistan: Geo TV and PTV.

Afghanistan: RTA Sports.

GCC (Qatar, UAE and Oman): Cineblitz.

Sri Lanka and The Maldives: EuroSport.

The Caribbean (12 countries): SportsMax.

Rest of the World: 27thsports.com.

