Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers are set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Friday, January 6. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Chattogram Challengers will be captained by Afif Hossain, who has come up the ranks over the last couple of years for Bangladesh in international cricket. Unmukt Chand is expected to be a key part of their batting lineup, having already played for the Delhi franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Max O’Dowd and Curtis Campher were impressive in the T20 World Cup a couple of months ago and will have to step up. All-rounders Farhad Reza and Shuvagata Hom need to bring forth the truckload of experience that they have at the domestic level.

The Strikers, on the other hand, will be captained by Mashrafe Mortaza, who hasn’t played a whole lot of cricket over the last two years or so. The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim and Towhid Hridoy bring stability to their batting. Mohammad Haris can tee off right from the word go.

Mashrafe, Rubel Hossain and Mohammad Amir form a dangerous fast-bowling unit. Ryan Burl and Colin Ackermann aren’t big names, but are highly effective all-rounders. Najmul Hossain Shanto recently became one of the top run-scorers in the T20 World Cup and he will be high on confidence.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 1, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 6, 2022, Friday, 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka is generally slow and low and an overly high-scoring game doesn’t seem to be on the cards. Spinners are most likely to play a big part in the game. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high-30s.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Max O’Dowd, Unmukt Chand, Afif Hossain (C), Irfan Sukkur (WK), Curtis Campher, Ziaur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed Rahi, Taijul Islam

Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Haris, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Colin Ackermann, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mohammad Amir, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

The Strikers have a strong all-round attack. Moreover, their bowling has a lot of international experience. They should be able to beat the Challengers.

Prediction: Sylhet Strikers to win the match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

