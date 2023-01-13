Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal will face each other in Match No.11 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Saturday, January 14. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

Barishal, captained by Shakib Al Hasan, didn’t get off to the best of starts in the tournament after facing a six-wicket defeat to table-toppers Sylhet Strikers. However, with back-to-back wins, Barishal are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.421.

They defeated the Chattogram Challengers by 26 runs in their previous match. After being put in to bat first, Barishal racked up a massive score of 202 for seven on the board. Iftikhar Ahmed stayed unbeaten on 57. Thereafter, Barishal restricted the Challengers to 176 for four.

The Victorians, the defending champions, haven’t gotten off to a flying start. Having lost both their matches, Imrul Kayes and Co. are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.380. They will go into the game after losing to the Strikers by five wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Victorians posted a decent score of 149 for six on the board. Jaker Ali led the charge with an unbeaten 43-ball 57 with three sixes and two fours. However, Towhid Hridoy scored 56 off 37 and helped the Strikers chase down the target with 14 balls to spare.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Details:

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, Match 11, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 14, 2022, Saturday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has been an excellent one for batting. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward as the track isn’t going to change much.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high-40s and there is no chance of rain.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Shykat Ali, Litton Das (wk), Brandon King, Imrul Kayes (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Nabi, Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fortune Barishal

Chaturanga de Silva, Anamul Haque (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

Barishal will go into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over the Challengers. The Victorians, on the contrary, are low on confidence. Barishal are favorites to win the next match.

Prediction: Fortune Barishal to win the match.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Shakib Al Hasan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes