Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians will face each other in Match No.14 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Monday, January 16. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, haven’t had the rub of the green go their way in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Having lost both their matches, the Victorians are placed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.123, the worst among the participating teams.

The Victorians will go into their next game after a 12-run defeat at the hands of Fortune Barishal. After being put in to bat first, Barishal posted a challenging target of 178 for their opponent to chase down. Khushdil Shah stayed unbeaten on 43, but his efforts went in vain.

The Challengers, led by Shuvagata Hom, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold so far in the tournament. They sit precariously placed in the middle of the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.831. They will go into the game after beating Dhaka Dominators by eight wickets.

After opting to bat first, Dhaka got themselves up to 158 for six on the back of Usman Ghani’s 33-ball knock of 47. Mehedi Hasan Rana and Nihaduzzaman picked up two wickets apiece. Thereafter, the Dominators chased down the target with 14 balls to spare.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Details:

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Match 14, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 16, 2022, Monday, 01.00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has been an excellent one for batting. The track isn’t expected to change in nature and hence, batting second should be the safest option for teams.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Usman Khan (wk), Max ODowd, Darwish Rasooli, Afif Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom (c), Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Malinda Pushpakumara, and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Comilla Victorians

Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Chadwick Walton, Mosaddek Hossain, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Tanvir Islam, Nayeem Hasan, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Prediction

The Victorians are yet to win a single game and it’s high time for them to get on the board. However, the Challengers are slowly but surely gaining momentum and beating them won’t be easy.

Prediction: Chattogram Challengers to win the match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

