The Sylhet Strikers and Dhaka Dominators will lock horns in Match No.13 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Monday, January 16. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

The Strikers, led by former national skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, have arguably been the standout team in the tournament. Having won all four of their matches, they are placed at the top of the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +2.072, the best among the participating teams.

They will go into the game after beating the Dominators by 62 runs in their previous game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on January 10. It was also the first time in the championship that Mashrafe’s men won a match while defending a score.

After being put in to bat first, Towhid Hridoy’s 84-run knock coming o 46 balls helped the Strikers post a daunting target of 202 for the Dominators to chase down. In reply, Dhaka finished with 139 in 19.3 overs. Imad Wasim, Mashrafe and Mohammad Amir picked up two wickets apiece for Dhaka.

The Dominators, led by Nasir Hossain, started their campaign with a six-wicket win over the Khulna Tigers. However, back-to-back losses have pushed them down to fifth in the table. Their net run rate of -1.205 isn’t among the best either.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details:

Match: Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 13, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 16, 2022, Monday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has been a decent one for batting. Bowlers need to stay on their toes to avoid getting carted all around the park. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high-40s.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Dhaka Dominators

Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mizanur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Nasir Hossain (c), Ariful Haque, Usman Ghani, Amir Hamza, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain

Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Haris, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Thisara Perera, Akbar Ali, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

The Strikers have been in stupendous form. Not only are they winning games, but winning them with a lot of dominance and authority. The Strikers will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Sylhet Strikers to win the match.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

