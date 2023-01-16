Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 15, Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders will face each other in Match No.15 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Tuesday, January 17. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

The Tigers, captained by right-handed batter Yasir Ali Chowdhury, have had a horrendous campaign thus far in the tournament. Having lost all three of their matches, they are placed in the bottom half of the table. The side's net run rate of -0.345 isn’t healthy by any means.

The Tigers lost to the Rangpur Riders by four wickets in their previous match a couple of days ago. They had every chance of going past the finish line as the Riders needed to score above 12 an over at the death. However, the Tigers crumbled and lost the match with three balls left.

Robiul Haque's performance was a big positive for the Riders after the bowler finished with figures of 4-0-22-4. Robiul picked up the crucial wickets of Yasir Ali, Amad Butt, Mohammad Saifuddin and Sabbir Rahman.

The Riders have lost Sikandar Raza and Benny Howell to foreign leagues but they somehow eked out a win against the Tigers. They have every chance of moving up to second in the points table if they manage to beat Khulna in back-to-back matches.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Match Details

Match: Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders, Match 15, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 17, 2022, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has been an excellent one for batting and the bowlers may not have a lot of room for error. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for both teams.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will mostly be in the 40s.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Probable XIs

Khulna Tigers

Tamim Iqbal, Sharjeel Khan, Habibur Rahman, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali (c), Sabbir Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Amad Butt, Nasum Ahmed.

Rangpur Riders

Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Saim Ayub, Mahedi Hasan, Shoaib Malik, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Robiul Haque, Hasan Mahmud, Rakibul Hasan.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

Both the Tigers and Riders have decent batting units. Defending targets in Chattogram may not be easy and the chasing team should be able to come up trumps in the upcoming match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

