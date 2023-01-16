Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 16, Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers will face each other in Match No. 16 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Tuesday, January 17. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

The Strikers, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, are on an absolute rampage. Having won all five of their matches, they are sitting pretty on top of the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.722. The Strikers defeated the Dhaka Dominators by five wickets in their previous match.

After opting to bat first, the Dominators could only score 128 for the loss of seven wickets. Imad Wasim was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers as he picked up three wickets for 20 runs. The Strikers then chased down the target with four balls to spare.

Defending champion Comilla Victorians, on the other hand, registered their maiden win of the tournament and moved to fifth in the points table. On Monday, they beat the Chattogram Challengers by six wickets and somehow moved up from the bottom of the table.

Litton Das was adjudged the Player of the Match after he scored 40 runs off 22 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes. After Litton took his team off to a flying start, Mohammad Rizwan stayed unbeaten on 37 off 35 to take his team past the finish line.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 16, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 17, 2022, Tuesday, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has been fairly good for batting. Since it’s a night match, batting second should be the way forward with dew likely to play a part.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 20 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Litton Das, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Chadwick Walton, Khushdil Shah, Jaker Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Mukidul Islam.

Sylhet Strikers

Mohammad Haris, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Akbar Ali, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Amir, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

The Strikers have simply been outstanding as they have hardly put a foot wrong in the tournament. They will go into the next game as favorites.

Prediction: Sylhet Strikers to win the match

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : Mohammad Rizwan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes