Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 17, Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Comilla Victorians and Dhaka Dominators will lock horns in the 17th game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Wednesday (January 18) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, are slowly but surely making progress in the ongoing edition of the tournament. After losing three games, they looked down and out, but back-to-back wins have put them in fourth spot in the points table with a net run rate of -0.361.

They're coming off a win over table-toppers Sylhet Strikers by five wickets on Tuesday. Litton Das once again showed the damage he can do at the top of the order, scoring 70 runs to win the Player of the Match. Hasan Ali and Mukidul Islam picked up two wickets apiece.

The Dominators, led by Nasir Hossain, have lost their way recently. They started with a six-wicket win over Khulna Tigers but are on a three-game losing streak. Theyr'e bottom of the points table and have a poor net run rate of -1.037.

They lost to the Strikers by five wickets in their last game on January 16. After batting first, the Dominators only managed 128-7. The Strikers chased down the target with four balls to spare, with Mohammad Harris scoring 44.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 16, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, Wednesday; 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has been an excellent one for batting. Bowlers don't have a lot of room for error. Batting gets easier, so fielding first should be the way forward.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Weather Forecast

The conditions should be pleasant, with the temperatures around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity should be in the 40s, and there's no chance of rain.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Litton Das (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Imrul Kayes (c), Johnson Charles, Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Mukidul Islam

Dhaka Dominators

Dilshan Munaweera, Soumya Sarkar, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Nasir Hossain (c), Robin Das, Ariful Haque, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Irshad

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Match Prediction

The Victorians have well and truly found their rhythm in the tournament, while the Dominators have struggled. The Victorians go into the game as the favourites.

Prediction: Comilla Victorians to win

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : Litton Das to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes