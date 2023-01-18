Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 18, Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders will lock horns in the 18th game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Wednesday (January 18) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, started their campaign with a six-wicket defeat to table-toppers Sylhet Strikers but are now on a three-game winning streak. They're coming off a 12-run win over Comilla Victorians.

After being put in to bat first, Barishal racked up a massive score of 177-6. Shakib al Hasan starred with an unbeaten 45-ball 81 with eight fours and four sixes before Comilla were restricted to 165-7.

The Riders, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, meanwhile, are third in the points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.210. They haven’t been able to string together back-to-back wins and have looked vulnerable at times.

They're coming off a nine-wicket loss to Khulna Tigers. After being sent to bat first, the Riders managed only 129. The Tigers chased that down with ten balls to spare, with opener Tamim Iqbal scoring 60 off 47 with four fours and two sixes.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Match Details

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders, Match 18, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, Wednesday; 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has favoured chasing teams, so winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain, and the temperatures could be around the 17-degree Celsius mark and humidity in the 60s.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Probable XIs

Fortune Barishal

Anamul Haque (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Karim Janat, Chaturanga de Silva, Kamrul Islam, Qazi Onik, Sunzamul Islam

Rangpur Riders

Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Shoaib Malik (c), Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Haris Rauf, Rakibul Hasan

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

Barishal clearly have the upper hand. Having won three games in a row, they haven’t done a lot wrong. The Riders will need to fight hard to get past Barishal.

Prediction: Fortune Barishal to win

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

