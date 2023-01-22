Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 21, Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Chattogram Challengers and Rangpur Riders will lock horns in the 21st game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Monday, January 23, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Challengers, led by Shuvagata Hom, have been highly inconsistent in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Having won only two of their six games, they placed sixth in the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.802.

They're coming off a seven-wicket defeat against Khulna Tigers. After being put in to bat first, the Challengers put up a decent score of 157-9. In response, Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s 59-run knock helped the Tigers win with four deliveries to spare.

The Riders, led by Shoaib Malik, started their campaign with a win, but losses in three of their last four games have pushed them back. Placed fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.523, the Rigers need to get back to winning ways.

They come into the game after losing to Fortune Barishal by 67 runs. Their bowlers faltered big time, with Iftikhar Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan’s 192-run stand blowing them away. The Riders finished with 171-9 in their run chase.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders, Match 21, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 23, 2022, Monday; 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka was low and slow in the first half of the tournament. It remains to be seen how the track will behave now. Fielding first should be the way to go.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain, and the temperature will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark, while the humidity will be in the high 30s.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Usman Khan (wk), Max O'Dowd, Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Ziaur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom (c), Khawaja Nafay, Farhad Reza, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Nihaduzzaman, Taijul Islam

Rangpur Riders

Rony Talukdar, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Mohammad Naim, Shoaib Malik (c), Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Robiul Haque, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

Both teams are yet to show any kind of consistency in the tournament. Their bowlers haven’t been in great form. Keeping in mind the conditions, the chasing team should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

