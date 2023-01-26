Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 26, Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal will lock horns in Match No. 26 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Friday, January 27. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Challengers, led by Shuvagata Hom, have completely lost their way in the tournament. Having lost three matches in a row, they are placed seventh in the table with four points and a net run rate of -1.090. They will go into the game after a 55-run defeat to the Rangpur Riders.

After being put in to bat first, the Riders put up a decent score of 179 for the loss of six wickets. Shoaib Malik scored an unbeaten 75 off 45 with five fours and as many sixes. Mehedi Hasan Rana picked up three wickets. The Challengers were bowled out for 124 in 16.3 overs.

Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.826. After winning five matches in a row, they lost to table-toppers Sylhet Strikers by two runs in their previous match on January 24.

After being asked to chase down 174, Barishal finished their innings at 171 for eight. Ibrahim Zadran scored 42 off 37 and was their standout batter. Saif Hassan also hit four sixes on his way to a 31 off 19. Mohammad Wasim Jr picked up three wickets.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match Details:

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, Match 26, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 27, 2023, Friday, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet is expected to be a decent one for batting. Dew is likely to play a part and hence, chasing should be the way forward. A high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Usman Khan (wk), Tawfique Khan, Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Khawaja Nafay, Ziaur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom (c), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taijul Islam, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Fortune Barishal

Saif Hassan, Anamul Haque (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Karim Janat, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Kamrul Islam, Khaled Ahmed

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

Having lost three matches in a row, the Challengers' confidence will be pretty low. Barishal, on the contrary, have been in excellent form, although they missed out on victory by a whisker in their previous match.

Prediction: Fortune Barishal to win the match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

